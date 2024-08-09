Selena Gomez-approved watermelon sandwich, know how to make this viral food trend

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the recipe for a Selena Gomez-approved watermelon sandwich.

Watermelon is a summertime favourite, known for its refreshing and hydrating qualities. But have you ever thought of turning this juicy fruit into a sandwich? Well, singer and actress Selena Gomez has given her stamp of approval to this unique and delicious food trend.

The watermelon sandwich trend has taken social media by storm, with food bloggers and influencers sharing their creative versions of this dish. When Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanko posted a video of him making a watermelon sandwich on TikTok, it instantly became a viral sensation. Fans were intrigued by this unconventional sandwich and wanted to know how to make it themselves.

So, what exactly is a watermelon sandwich?

It is a sandwich made with two slices of watermelon as the "bread" and filled with various toppings such as cheese, avocado, and herbs. This unique combination of sweet and savoury flavours makes it so appealing.

Selena Gomez-approved watermelon sandwich

Now, let's dive into the steps to make your very own Selena Gomez-approved watermelon sandwich.

Gather Your Ingredients

1 small seedless watermelon

1 avocado or any fruit according to your preference

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh herbs (such as basil or mint)

Salt and pepper to taste

How to make:

Slice the watermelon into thick rounds, as these will serve as the "bread" for your sandwich. Cut the avocado in half and remove the pit. Scoop out the flesh and mash it with a small spoon. Add in the crumbled feta cheese and chopped herbs, and mix well. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Place one slice of watermelon on a plate, and spread the avocado and feta mixture on top. Take another slice of watermelon and place it on top of the filling, creating a sandwich. Your watermelon sandwich is now ready to be enjoyed! You can also add in other toppings like sliced cucumbers or tomatoes for extra crunch and flavour.

Not only is this sandwich visually appealing, but it also packs a nutritional punch. Watermelon is rich in vitamins A and C, while avocado is a good source of healthy fats and fibre. The addition of herbs adds not only flavour but also vitamins and minerals.

