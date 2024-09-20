Friday, September 20, 2024
     
Delhi: Portion of road cave-in near Trilokpuri area, creates 15-foot deep pit

Delhi news: AAP MLA Rohit Kumar said that the road might have caved in amid heavy rainfall of monsoon season in 2024.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2024 8:02 IST
Delhi news, Portion of road cave in near Trilokpuri area, road cave in creates 15 foot deep pit in d
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Portion of road cave-in near Delhi's Trilokpuri area.

Delhi news: A 15-foot-deep pit has been formed on a road in the Trilokpuri area of the national capital on Thursday (September 19). Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Rohit Kumar Mehraulia said that the pit may have been caved in due to heavy rain this year.

The incident took place in Block 15 of East Delhi. 

"This incident happened around 9:00 pm, we informed the police, and they came here and placed barricades and stopped people from going there. This pit must have formed due to heavy rain this year," he said.

The police team reached the spot and the concerned department was informed about the incident on time. 

Further details are awaited in this regard. 

 
