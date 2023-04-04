10 refreshing superfoods to keep you cool during summer heatwaves

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ten refreshing superfoods to keep you cool during summer heatwaves

As the summer months approach, many of us dread the sweltering heat that comes along with the season. However, incorporating certain superfoods into our diet can help us beat the heat and keep our body temperature regulated. These superfoods are not only refreshing but also provide essential nutrients and electrolytes to keep us hydrated and healthy.

Here are 10 such superfoods that can help reduce body heat and keep you cool during summer.

Watermelon: This fruit is rich in water content and contains essential electrolytes that help keep the body hydrated and cool. It also contains lycopene, which has antioxidant properties and helps protect the skin from sun damage.

Cucumber: Cucumbers are another excellent source of water and electrolytes. They also contain vitamin C, which has a cooling effect on the body and helps regulate body temperature.

Coconut water: Coconut water is a natural electrolyte drink that helps replenish fluids and nutrients lost through sweating. It is also rich in potassium, which helps regulate heart rate and blood pressure.

Mint: On the body, mint has a cooling and refreshing impact. It can be added to water, smoothies, or salads for a refreshing flavor and a cooling effect.

Yogurt: Yogurt contains probiotics, which promote gut health and improve digestion. It is also a great source of calcium and other essential nutrients, making it an ideal snack to help cool the body.

Pineapple: Pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain, which has anti-inflammatory properties and helps reduce inflammation in the body. It is also a rich source of vitamin C and other antioxidants, which help protect the skin from sun damage.

Tomatoes: Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants and lycopene, which help protect the skin from sun damage. They are also a great source of vitamin C, which has a cooling effect on the body.

Green leafy vegetables: Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale, and lettuce are high in water content and contain essential vitamins and minerals. They also have a cooling effect on the body and help regulate body temperature.

Lemon: Lemon contains citric acid, which helps regulate the body's pH balance and reduces body heat. It can be added to water or used as a seasoning in salads and other dishes for a refreshing and cooling effect.

Fennel seeds: Fennel seeds have a cooling effect on the body and can help reduce inflammation. They are also a natural digestive aid and can help improve digestion during the summer months.

Adding these superfoods to your diet can help reduce body heat and keep you cool during the summer months.

Read More Lifestyle News