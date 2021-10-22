Karwa Chauth 2021: Food items to eat and avoid while breaking fast

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Karwa Chauth is just around the corner and the preparations have already begun. By now, you must have decided the dress you'll be wearing for the day but have you decided what you'll be eating? Karwa Chauth is the day when women worship the moon and observe a day-long fast for a long and healthy life of their husbands. Since they don't eat and drink the entire day, it is extremely important to keep a tab on what you will consume once the fast ends.

Here we are with a few tips on what food items to eat and avoid when observing Karwa Chauth fast:

Sargi meal

Sargi is the meal that is supposed to be eaten before sunrise. Since the entire day you won’t be eating anything, it is important to have the first meal of the day which is rich in nutrients.

Add fruits to your plate

Add some fruits like apples, bananas in your early morning sargi for a healthier day. You can also have some pomegranate juice, it will help you to keep going without water the entire day.

Say no to fried items

While fried food is tempting, it is best avoided when observing fast. Keep away from fried food like namkeens even if they are homecooked.

Drink healthy beverages

You must be in a habit of drinking tea or coffee on usual days, however, if you are to fast the entire day, these may cause acidity if consumed on an empty stomach. You can replace them with fresh juices, lassi, buttermilk or green tea.

Eat dry fruits

Pick dry fruits like dates, figs, almonds instead of high-calorie sweets. They will keep you engertic throughout the day.

Food to eat and avoid when breaking Karwa Chauth fast

Hydrate your body

You must be hungry and thirsty, but don't gulp food in a whiff. Drink a glass of water and eat some dry fruits with it to end your fast.

Caffeine will not help

Since you will be empty stomach, drinking tea or coffee can make you feel uncomfortable. Fasting through the day may cause acidity therefore, instead of tea or coffee have a glass of cold milk or fresh juice.

No fried/spicy food yet

Avoid deep-fried, oily and spicy food when breaking your fast as it may be harmful. Try having light meals and do include yoghurt in your dinner.

Have homemade sweets

Although it is recommended to have dry fruits instead as they possess natural sugar however if you have to eat something sweet eat a portion of simple homecooked sweet like kheer.