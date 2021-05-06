Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DYLANSJUICERY/MCSVANH57/OLO000 Foods beneficial for lungs: Apples, Yogurt to Haldi, eat these items to protect lungs and reduce damage

Foods beneficial for lungs: Covid 19 has put the focus back on health and overall well-being with immunity becoming the buzzword today. As we continue to face challenges imposed by the pandemic focusing on lung health cannot be emphasized enough. It is vital to take care of the lungs and make them stronger. In today's times, it becomes crucial for everyone to take special care of their lungs before and after the COVID-19 infection. If you are the one who has been exposed to the virus, you should be well informed that it directly hits the lungs and results in reduced oxygen levels and breathlessness. There are certain nutrients and food items that are helpful in improving your lung health and fighting the infection. Here is a list of few food items that will make your lungs stronger.

1. Beetroot

The energetically shaded root and greens of the beetroot plant contain intensifies that advance lung work. Beetroot and beet greens are wealthy in nitrates, which have been appeared to profit lung work. Nitrates help loosen up veins, lessen pulse, and improve oxygen take-up. Beetroot supplements have been appeared to improve actual execution and lung work in individuals with lung conditions

2. Haldi

Turmeric is rich in anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that protect you from all kinds of infections. Drink turmeric in milk before going to bed every day. Along with this, you can make a decoction of turmeric, Giloy, cinnamon, cloves, ginger and basil. This will strengthen the immunity alongside keeping the lungs strong.

3. Peppers

Peppers are among the most extravagant wellsprings of nutrient C, a water-dissolvable supplement that goes about as an amazing cancer prevention agent in your body. Devouring only one medium-sized (119-gram) sweet red pepper conveys 169% of the suggested intake for nutrient C.

4. Lentils

Lentils are high in numerous supplements that help support lung work, including magnesium, iron, copper, and potassium. The Mediterranean eating regimen, which has been related to advancing lung wellbeing, is high in vegetables like lentils. In addition, eating fiber-rich lentils may help secure against cellular breakdown in the lungs and COPD.

5. Apples

Consistently eating apples may help advance lung work. Also, consuming at least five apples each week is related to more noteworthy lung work. This might be because of the great grouping of cancer prevention agents in apples, including flavonoids and nutrient C

6. Tomato

Tomatoes and tomato items are among the most extravagant dietary wellsprings of lycopene, a carotenoid cell reinforcement that has been related to improved lung wellbeing. Eating tomato items have been appeared to lessen aviation route aggravation in individuals with asthma and improve lung work.

7. Honey

Honey has been reported to have great importance in Ayurveda, as it has anti-bacterial properties. By consuming it, your lungs become stronger. Apart from this, drink honey by adding it to warm lemon water in the morning to remove the toxins from the body. Apart from this, honey can also be added to the decoction.

8. Yogurt

Yogurt is wealthy in calcium, potassium, phosphorus, and selenium. As indicated by research, these supplements may help support lung work.

9. Coffee

Espresso is loaded with caffeine and cancer prevention agents, which might be advantageous for lung wellbeing. Exploration shows that espresso admission may help improve lung work and ensure against respiratory infections.

10. Garlic

Garlic is rich in antibiotic, antifungal, antiviral properties as well as elements like calcium, phosphorus, iron, vitamins which help to keep the lungs strong. You can consume 2-3 garlic buds on an empty stomach every morning. Apart from this, if you feel very hot, then soak a clove of garlic at night and consume them in the morning.