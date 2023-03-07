Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK This haircut provides an "instant facelift" and makes women look younger, says hair expert

Celebrity hairstylist and influencer Glam Girl Gabi has shared the greatest haircut for ladies over 50 to "appear younger" and "get an instant facelift".shared her favourite anti-aging haircut with individuals over 50 who don't know what to do with their thin hair. She says women may experience "extraordinarily insecure" feelings as a result of the ageing effect on their hair, such as thin and less voluminous hair.

While there is no fixed rule for how women should "beautify" themselves, Glam advises women to wear their hair in a manner that is acceptable to them.

Glam recommends women over 50 who are unsure of what haircut to ask for on their visit to the salon to get a blunt bob or long bob. A long, blunt bob typically ends at the shoulders or collarbone, and with the appropriate chop, it can draw attention to and emphasize certain facial features. A strong, unlayered base creates a "dense-looking" appearance, making the hair appear "very thick, even if it's not." It can be worn longer, shorter, or with or without a fringe, making it a rather adaptable style.

She states that having thick hair is a sign of youth and can make people assume they are younger. Therefore, it is recommended that you opt for a blunt bob on your next visit to the hairdresser if your hair is starting to feel thin, wispy, or brittle. This would provide an "immediate facelift" and "thicken it straight up" without having to spend a lot of money.

Additionally, women can reduce hair length by using heated styling products, shampoo, moisturising hair masks, and taking doctor-recommended nutrients to promote hair growth.

