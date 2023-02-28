Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI announce show schedule for upcoming edition in Mumbai from March 9-12

Follow us on Image Source : LAKME FASHION WEEK Lakme Fashion Week

Lakme Fashion Week will launch its first iteration of 2023 at Jio World Garden in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex in collaboration with FDCI. The beauty and fashion spectacle will start on Thursday, March 9 with Sustainable Fashion Day and end on Sunday, March 12 with the Lakme Grand Finale. Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, will bring to the fore a host of new, emerging, and established talent across the industry to present a world-class beauty and fashion event.

The platform in keeping with its tradition will offer two showcase areas (the Runway and the Atelier) for designers to bring their designs to life along with the Central Avenue that will play host to captivating conversations. All showcases will continue to be live streamed across the platform's OTT partners Jio TV and Voot and LFW and FDCI social media channels to reach the widespread Indian and global fashion audience.

The FDCI Showroom will attract buyers from across the globe helping design talent to explore business avenues and opportunities.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI said, "We are all excited to return to Mumbai with this edition of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. As we continue to foster a partnership that brings to the fore the best of talent we currently have in India in the fashion and design space, we could not be more excited to spotlight new and emerging talent as well as give a platform to established designers to bring their creativity to life. Audiences can expect never seen before manifestations of design on the runway that we are sure will contribute to a sustainable growth of fashion and nurture the industry as a whole."

Jaspreet Chandok, Head RISE Fashion and Lifestyle said, "We are delighted to continue creating magic in fashion as we kickstart 2023 with another exciting edition in Mumbai. This season will celebrate the incredible talent presenting their work, the brand partners who continue their belief in us each season along with the new collaborators who are beginning their journey with us. Stakeholders across the industry can be assured that this season has something interesting in store for all."

