Fashion icons Karisma Kapoor, Saba Azad & Kalki Koechlin kickstart Lakme Fashion Week | Photos, Videos

Karisma Kapoor, Saba Azad, and Kalki Koechlin recently took the spotlight as they became the muses for fashion designer Sanjay Garg at Lakme Fashion Week. The event was held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. Lakmé, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Reliance Brands (RBL) returned to host the latest edition, which is taking place from 11th-15th October 2023 at Pragati Maidan and was kickstarted with a pre-show by Sanjay Garg's Raw Mango.

Karisma Kapoor made a striking appearance in a stylish and distinctive gold and black pantsuit crafted from gotta and silk. She opted for a smoky eye makeup look, half of her hair tied up. She paired her look with minimal accessories, creating a chic and eye-catching ensemble.

On the other hand, Saba Azad exuded glamour and style in an all-gold pantsuit made from gotta and silk. Her hair was elegantly tied up, and she accentuated her look with sparkling, glittery eyes. The young actress opted for a minimalist approach with no accessories, letting her outfit do the talking. AND Kalki Koechlin sported an effortless yet stunning look in a black saree paired with a silver one-shoulder blouse. Her appearance exuded comfort and a unique sense of style, showcasing the versatility and elegance of the saree as a fashion statement.

Speaking about fashion and style, the 'Raja Hindustani' actress recalled how her late grandparents left a profound impact on her. "I would honestly say my dadaji and my dadi (were the most fashionable members in my family)...they always wore white clothes. My dadi always wore white sarees...so my love for white came from there. And, of course, today it is my sister (who has been the most fashionable)," she said, as quoted by ANI.

Sharing her experience hitting the ramp, Karisma added "As an actor, we are used to being in front of the camera and not in front of the ramp. I have to admit we always feel a bit nervous before walking the ramp, of course, I have done my fair share of ramp walks but tonight was different. It was like we were flowing with fashion."

