Fashion Face-off | Shruti Haasan vs Sobhita Dhulipala: Who wore Deme drape gown better?

Fashion and celebrities go hand in hand. Every celebrity can be seen dressing up in their fabulous, best selves whenever they step out of their homes-- be it at the airport or outside a restaurant or on the red carpet. They have a whole team from stylists to makeup artists to hairdressers who are on their toes all the time trying to make them look the best. However, there are a lot of times, that celebs end up picking up similar-looking outfits and giving us a major fashion face-off. Now, two stunning actresses- Shruti Haasan and Sobhita Dhulipala were seen wearing the same outfit by Deme by Gabriella.

Sobhita Dhulipala

For the promotions of her series The Night Manager, Sobhita Dhulipala opted for this elegant gown by Deme by Gabriella. The gown comes with a dramatic draping on the bodice, a sheer panel at the neckline, and dramatic cowl drapes on both sides. Sobhita kept it simple yet classy, ditching all accessories, just making her outfit sing. She styled her look with a messy top knot, leaving a few strands to cover her face. She completed her look with eye shadow, black kohl, mascara and contoured cheeks, all done by her glamorous makeup artist Anigha Jain.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan, on the other hand, went for this outfit at an event. The chocolate brown outfit perfectly defined her figure and made her skin tone pop. She nailed the look by adding some beautiful accessories. She finished it off with straight hair, some eye shadow and brown lip shade.

