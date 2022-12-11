Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia to Kiara Advani, Celebs ace winter fashion in sweaters

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNT Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani

Winter blues are a great excuse to invest in cozy clothing and accessories that will keep you warm for the rest of the year-and help you look stylish in the process! And, hence, it is time for boots, sweaters, trench coats, mufflers and gloves. Well, December is often regarded as the best as it comes with so many celebrations, festivities, parties and a chilly cold climate that make us all want to snuggle all day long in bed and sip on hot chocolate. Interestingly, there are ways to stay warm and trendy at the same time.

It's the sweater weather and with comfort in oversized drop shoulders, to colourful designs and cuts, this particular piece of clothing suits all body types. In vibrant hues and different textures, this knitted top can be teamed with a variety of fashion picks to look chic and stylish. If you are also looking for some inspiration to update your winter fashion game with sweaters, then here are ways and tips by the Bollywood divas to style your sweaters.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon to Kiara Advani, Celebs ace winter fashion in sweaters

Anushka Sharma

Deepika Padukone

Priyanka Chopra

Alia Bhatt

Kriti Sanon

Janhvi Kapoor

