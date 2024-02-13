Basant Panchami 2024: Bollywood-divas inspired yellow sarees to style for perfect Saraswati Puja look

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Basant Panchami 2024: Bollywood-divas inspired yellow sarees

Basant Panchami, a vibrant Hindu festival celebrated annually on February 14, marks the arrival of spring in India. This year, the occasion is not only about worshipping the goddess Saraswati but also about embracing the Bollywood-diva-inspired trend of donning yellow outfits to adorn the perfect Saraswati Puja look. Yellow is the colour symbolising brightness and vitality and echoes the cheerful spirit of the festival. Traditionally, people adorn themselves in yellow attire. So, if you're still contemplating your vibrant yellow ensemble for the occasion, fret not, we've got you covered. Here are some of the top Bollywood-inspired yellow saree styles to ensure you make a statement this Basant Panchami.

Alia Bhatt

Talking about saree fashion without mentioning Alia Bhatt isn't fair. The renowned Bollywood actress wowed her fans by gracefully donning a beautiful yellow saree from Anavila's Aamod collection. The saree is intricately embroidered with motifs of house sparrows, banana leaves, and blossoming flowers in an array of green, red, white, brown, and gold shades. Teamed with a complementary sleeveless blouse, Alia Bhatt exuded an aura of elegant royalty. Her subtle makeup, adorned with a choker necklace and a chic braided hairstyle, added the perfect finishing touches.

Madhuri Dixit

For an elevated Basant Panchami ensemble, take inspiration from Madhuri Dixit, the queen of saree looks. The divas's yellow saree has garnered adoration from fashion enthusiasts and critics alike. Designed by Seema Gujral, the luxurious georgette fabric is embellished with intricate mirror work and features a sleek border. She radiated sheer magnificence with a matching embroidered blouse and an open-front jacket adorned with mirror work. With glam makeup, statement earrings, and a messy ponytail, she looked stunning.

Ananya Pandey

Next comes the stunning Gen Z sensation, Ananya Pandey. The actress always turns heads with her fashion-forward looks. Her yellow saree, exuding grace and glamour, is no exception and can be a go-to outfit inspiration for Basant Panchami. She chose an organza saree with shimmering borders and draped it gracefully. Paired with a matching halterneck blouse, she emanated sheer charm and mesmerised all with her captivating appearance.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor's exquisite yellow saree, adorned with intricate silver embroidery is perfect for a Panchami outfit. Paired with a sleeveless blouse, her ensemble exudes chic sophistication. The actress kept her accessories minimal with delicate jhumkis. Her makeup was subtle, featuring smoky eyeshadow, eyeliner, kajal, contoured cheeks, highlighter, blush, and nude lipstick. Her open, wavy hair completed her overall look.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday makes Paris Haute Couture Week debut in Rahul Mishra's ensemble | Watch Video