5 tips to slay the season with Showstopper looks for Christmas and New Year

The holiday season is upon us and with it comes the excitement of Christmas and New Year parties. And what better way to make a statement than with a showstopper look? To stand out at your upcoming parties, here are some tips to slay your showstopper look.

Denim and Sequin Fusion:

Combine the casual coolness of denim with the glitz of sequins for a showstopping ensemble. Opt for a denim jeans paired with a sequined top. The contrast between the rugged denim and the sparkle of sequins creates a bold and unexpected look that's perfect for celebrating in style. Complete the outfit with statement earrings and heeled boots to add a touch of sophistication.

Velvet and Denim Elegance:

Elevate your denim game by incorporating luxurious velvet into your ensemble. Choose a denim skirt paired with a velvet blouse or blazer for a chic and sophisticated look. The combination of denim's laid-back vibe and velvet's opulence creates a stylish contrast. Add ankle boots and a clutch to complete the ensemble, striking the perfect balance between casual and dressy.

Jumpsuit Extravaganza:

Step into the spotlight with a jumpsuit that screams both comfort and style. Opt for a jumpsuit in a dark wash and pair it with metallic accessories for a festive touch. This chic and modern silhouette is a perfect alternative to traditional party dresses, allowing you to dance the night away in comfort and fashion-forward flair.

Bold and Beautiful in Red:

Make a statement in the classic colour of passion and power – red. Whether it's a stunning red gown, a chic jumpsuit, or a tailored suit, this colour is sure to make you the centre of attention. Go for a bold red lip, sleek hair, and a pair of strappy heels to seal the deal. Red is timeless and exudes confidence, making it an ideal choice for celebrating the festive season in style.

Glitter Goddess Glam:

Embrace the magic of the season with a head-to-toe glitter ensemble. Opt for a sequined or metallic dress that catches the light with every move. Complement the look with shimmering eyeshadow, and a bold metallic lip, and don't forget to dust some glitter on your collarbones for that extra touch of glamour. Keep accessories minimal to let the glitter take centre stage.

Lastly, make sure to also pay attention to your hair and makeup, opting for a glamorous updo or a smokey eye.

