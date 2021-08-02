Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DR_CUTERUS Influencer Dr Cuterus lashes out at designer Tarun Tahiliani, others for body-shaming brides

Dr Tanaya Narendra who is popularly known as Dr Cuterus on social media often shares information and spread awareness among her followers about important topics related to sexual health, menstruation, sex myths, and much more. Recently, she spoke about another major issue i.e body shaming of brides, especially by designers, family and friends. She shared how she wanted to wear a Tarun Tahiliani design for her wedding since she was 12, but that she was body-shamed by his bridal store in Ambawatta.

Sharing images from her wedding day, looking radiant, Dr Tanaya wrote, "There is SO much pressure on people to lose weight before their wedding - I had that too. Family friends would ask why I wasn’t “dieting” before my wedding (in a span of one month lmao). Some even went out of their way to send me “slimming teas”."

She added, "Bridal stores would body shame (looking at you, Ambawatta @taruntahiliani {yeah, that was a massive shame, because I’d wanted to wear a Tarun T to my wedding since I was 12. Never going there again. [also what’s with these big designers being afraid of big boobs? I cannot sing enough praises for the guys at Anita Dongre, who managed to make a beautifully fitting, and genuinely lovely lehenga, all in a span of three weeks!]}) and all kinds of weird comments were thrown at me about my “double chin” and “belly showing in the lehenga haww” (sic)."

She concluded by sharing, "But you know what? F*** that. F*** all that. Look at me, how happy I am. Double chin and all. Just look at me. And that’s all that matters - my closest friends, my lovely family, and my boy love me for who I am. And most importantly, I love me for who I am. And that’s the biggest learning I can share from my wedding. Enjoy it, because happy brides are the best brides."