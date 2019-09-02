Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's latest magazine cover reminds us of Kate Winslet, Julia Roberts

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently posed for the cover photo of the newest magazine in town -- Peacock, the brainchild of ace designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.
The Bollywood actress, who has been missing in action for a while now, was photographed in a beautiful red ensemble for the cover page of Falguni and Shane Peacock's September issue. The ensemble bears an asymmetrical trail of feathered sheer cloth, which spreads out in glory as Aishwarya stands atop a ladder.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan : A Timeless Star The Peacock Magazine is proud to announce the launch its first-ever print issue of the magazine with the timeless star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was shot on the streets of the New York City. To avail your copy, log on to www.thepeacockmagazine.com Issue available on stands, grab your copy now! . . @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb in New York City for our first print issue September Issue @thepeacockmagazine_ . All clothing: @falgunishanepeacockindia @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock All jewellery: @hazoorilaljewellers Photography: @calebandgladys Creative direction and styling: @nupurmehta18 Hair: @petergreyhair Makeup: @charlottewiller Production: @n2root Stay courtesy: @thepierreny Location management: @area1202 . #falgunishanepeacock #thepeacockmagazine #fsp #falgunipeacock #shanepeacock #internationaldesigner #fashion #style #luxurybrand #thepeacockmagazine #coverstar #aishwaryaraibachchan #aishwaryarai #atimelessstar
Apart from the beauty the image and Aishwarya exude, what caught our eye is its similarity with cover pages of another magazine.
The Peacock cover image seems to be heavily inspired from the 2009 July issue of Harper's Bazaar US magazine, in which Hollywood actress Kate Winslet can be seen striking the same pose.
Aishwarya's pose also seems to be lifted from another Harper's Bazaar cover -- a 2018 edition that had Julia Roberts in a similar pose.
An Instagram account known for calling out plagiarism also shared the images of the two covers with the caption, "Déjà Chu? Caption this."
Have a look.
Earlier, designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock took to Instagram to share the news of the launch of their magazine and captioned the image as "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: A Timeless Star".
The cover image of the magazine, Peacock, was shot on the streets of New York City.
In another image from the photoshoot, Aishwarya dons a sequinned gown -- hair let loose and minimal make-up and looks stunning as ever.
