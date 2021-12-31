5 simple and chic outfit ideas for New Year's Eve

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

New Years is right around and everyone is in the mood to party. New curbs may have dampened the spirits, but a small soiree of your near and dear is always an option. So dress your finest, be it for a day brunch, early dinner or a sunset gathering. As many are looking to spend the eve at home or at a smaller (socially distanced) gathering, whatever you wear should also be comfortable and affordable. Priyanka Sagar, Fashion Designer, DaMENSCH shares cool outfit ideas that fit the occassion:

House party outfits

Staying in is the right choice. However, just because it's a house party with your loved ones, doesn't mean you should get too comfortable with your pyjamas! A t-shirt under an open blazer with jeans or slacks is a good option. You can wear it with white sneakers or polished Oxford shoes. To keep it casual, style denim, ripped jeans with a cardigan, sweater or jacket. If it's too cold, throw on a hoodie under a leather jacket.

The formal look

For formal dinners with work colleagues or family, a suede or velvet blazer over a pale blue or grey shirt is an excellent choice. It looks incredibly fabulous with some charcoal grey pants and dress shoes. The humble T-shirt is also easy to wear, subtly stylish and as versatile as it gets - it can be worn with anything, even dressed-up tailoring. You can also try a pair of smart boots in black or dark brown, followed by black jeans, a T-shirt or a sweatshirt to complete the look.

Casual date night

For a classy and stylish look, you can wear a sweatshirt with a jacket or a blazer and trousers. It can be a casual jacket with a shawl collar. For footwear, you can wear a pair of sneakers. You can also opt for a semi-formal look at a business-casual event. Staple colours work well, but if you fancy going for a change and including some colour, wine or plum will set you apart while keeping your style easy-going.

Theme party

New Years can be an occasion for all kinds of crazy themed parties- from costumes to glow ones, these can drive you in to a frenzy to get it on point. Go for a new hero piece inspired by the theme panache and enhance creativity. You can add accessories to create an easy last-minute costume too with your existing unique pieces from your wardrobe. An inspired-by version of the outfits and styling your hair and makeup according to the theme can save you from over the top dressing.