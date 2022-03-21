When is Rang Panchami 2022? THESE special remedies will overcome crisis, attract health & wealth in life

Highlights
- The festival of Holi is completed on the day of Rang Panchami
- After Holi, the festival of Rang Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Chaitra Krishna Paksha
Rang Panchami 2022: The rising date of Chaitra Krishna Paksha is Chaturthi and Tuesday. Chaturthi Tithi has ended and at present Panchami Tithi is going on. Today ie on March 22 is the festival of Rang Panchami. After Holi, the festival of Rang Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Chaitra Krishna Paksha. In fact, in many places, there is a tradition of playing colours for five days including Holi, ie, the festival of Holi is completed on the day of Rang Panchami. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, this festival is specially celebrated in places like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, UP, Rajasthan etc. On this day a lot of gulal is applied to one another. It is said that by blowing colours in the atmosphere or applying colour on the body, positive energies are transmitted inside a person and the negative energies present around are attenuated.
There are several special measures that need to be taken today, by which you will definitely be successful in improving your married life, ensuring your progress in future, maintaining positive energy in yourself and making your financial condition better. But first, see the shubh muhurat of Rang Panchami 2022 here:
Shubh Muhurat of Rang Panchami 2022:
Panchami date of Chaitra Krishna Paksha starts - 22 March 2022, starting from 06.24 am on Tuesday.
Chaitra Krishna Paksha Panchami date ends - 23 March 2022, Wednesday, till 04.21 in the morning
Measures to be taken on Rang Panchami 2022:
- If sadness is prevalent in your married life, due to which you are not able to share anything with your spouse, then take a dry coconut and yellow vermilion in a bowl on this day. Now mix some jasmine oil in that vermilion and moisten it and make a swastika sign on the coconut with it. Now offer that coconut at the feet of Hanuman Ji. By doing this, the sadness from your married life will go away and life will come out only.
- If you want to keep the pace of your economic progress continuously in the future, then take five whole bales of turmeric and one rupee coin and tie them in a yellow cloth. Then keep that cloth in the temple of your house and while meditating on your Guru or your Ishta Dev, light a lamp of ghee. When the lamp gets extinguished on its own, then pick up that yellow-coloured cloth tied with turmeric and one rupee coin from the temple and keep it in your vault or cupboard. By doing this, the pace of your economic growth will remain constant in the future as well.
- If you are going out of your important work today or are going for any of your business meetings, then go with saffron tilak today. If saffron is not available, then apply turmeric tilak on the head. By doing this you will definitely get success in your important work or business meeting.
- If the health of any member of your family is not well for a few days, then make some sweet dish from gram flour today for the betterment of their health. Now offer it to God first. After that distribute that remaining prasad among small children and give a small amount of prasad to the person whose health is not good. By doing this, the health of the sick person will improve soon.
- If you want to increase the positive energy in you and remove the negative energy, then today you should bow your head before Hanuman ji wearing clean clothes after bath. Then Hanuman Chalisa should be recited at least seven times. By doing this, positive energy will increase in you and negative energy will automatically go away.
- If you want to get prosperity in your life, then today while meditating on the Vikankat tree with your eyes closed, bow to it and name the Vikankat tree five times. After this, pour water in its root in meditation and pray to get prosperity in your life. By doing this there will be prosperity in your life.
- If you want that you never have to face financial trouble in future, then to save yourself, go to the Hanuman temple or at home this evening. Offer boondi prasad to him by lighting a lamp of ghee in front of the idol. Also recite Hanuman Chalisa. By doing this you will never face the problem of taking a loan in future.
- If you are facing some problems related to the construction or improvement of your house, then worship Lord Vishwakarma today. You will easily find the picture of Lord Vishwakarma in the market. If you cannot find it in the market, then download the picture of God from the internet and put it on the wall of your temple. Now worship Lord Vishwakarma methodically with flowers and incense lamps etc. By doing this, you will soon get rid of all the troubles you are facing related to getting your house built or improved.
- If you want to increase the happiness and prosperity of your home, then on this day take a brass vessel and install it in the temple of your house. After that worship that vessel methodically and after worship, keep that vessel in your kitchen and use it. By doing this, the happiness and prosperity of your home will remain.
- If your money is stuck with someone and he is not taking the name of giving you money back, then offer jaggery and gram to Hanuman ji today. Also, chant this mantra of Mars 11 times. The mantra is- 'Om kran kri krauns: bhoumay namah', by doing this you will get back your stalled money.
- If you are worried about your job, you are not getting any good job, then today you should go to Hanuman temple and offer a bottle of honey. Along with this, with folded hands in front of God, one should pray to get rid of the troubles coming in the job. By doing this, you will get a good job soon and your problems will go away.
- If you want to maintain the balance between all the things in your life, then today mix a little jaggery in the flour and make its pudding and feed it to the cow. Also, chant this mantra of Mars 51 times. The mantra is 'Om Mangalaya Namah'. By doing this you will definitely be successful in maintaining balance on all the things in your life.