When is Rang Panchami 2022? THESE special remedies will overcome crisis, attract health & wealth in life

Rang Panchami 2022: The rising date of Chaitra Krishna Paksha is Chaturthi and Tuesday. Chaturthi Tithi has ended and at present Panchami Tithi is going on. Today ie on March 22 is the festival of Rang Panchami. After Holi, the festival of Rang Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Chaitra Krishna Paksha. In fact, in many places, there is a tradition of playing colours for five days including Holi, ie, the festival of Holi is completed on the day of Rang Panchami. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, this festival is specially celebrated in places like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, UP, Rajasthan etc. On this day a lot of gulal is applied to one another. It is said that by blowing colours in the atmosphere or applying colour on the body, positive energies are transmitted inside a person and the negative energies present around are attenuated.

There are several special measures that need to be taken today, by which you will definitely be successful in improving your married life, ensuring your progress in future, maintaining positive energy in yourself and making your financial condition better. But first, see the shubh muhurat of Rang Panchami 2022 here:

Shubh Muhurat of Rang Panchami 2022:

Panchami date of Chaitra Krishna Paksha starts - 22 March 2022, starting from 06.24 am on Tuesday.

Chaitra Krishna Paksha Panchami date ends - 23 March 2022, Wednesday, till 04.21 in the morning

