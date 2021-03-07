Image Source : FILE IMAGE International Women's Day 2021: We answer most searched questions on Google people ask

Each year on March 8, International Women's Day is observed to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. Despite various challenges posed by society, women have proved their mettle in every sphere across the world. As the world comes together to celebrate the spirit of womanhood. We answer the most searched questions on Google people ask.

When was the first women's day celebrated?

It was observed for the first time in 1911. Two years later, in 1913, the date was changed to March 8, and it continues to be celebrated as such every year.

What is the meaning of Women's Day?

International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Marked annually on March 8th, International Women's Day (IWD) is one of the most important days of the year to:

1. celebrate women's achievements

2. raise awareness about women's equality

3. lobby for accelerated gender parity

4. fundraise for female-focused charities

Why Women's Day is celebrated on 8th March?

International Women's Day has been celebrated for over a century now. The first glimpse of it was in 1909 when the Socialist Party of America celebrated 15,000 women who protested long work hours, low pay, and the lack of voting rights in New York City. In 1910, International conference of working women was held in Copenhagen. That's where the idea was proposed by Clara Zetkin, a leader of the Women's Office for the Social Democratic Party in Germany. Between 1913 and 1914, women in Russia observed their first Women's Day on February 23. Later, it was decided that March 8 can the globally accepted day to celebrate the day.

What colors symbolize International Women's Day?

Purple, green and white are the colors of International Women's Day. Green symbolizes hope. Purple signifies justice and dignity. White represents purity, albeit a controversial concept. The colors originated from the Women's Social and Political Union (WSPU) in the UK in 1908.