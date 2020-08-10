Happy Janmashtami 2020: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images of Lord Krishna to send to your loved ones

Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Janmashtami 2020: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images of Lord Krishna to send to your loves ones

Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is one of the most important Hindu festivals celebrated across India.Krishna Janmashtami falls on August 11, 2020 which is the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Shravana. Lord Krishna was born to Vasudeva and Devaki at midnight on this auspicious day and is a very important celebration in Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism. According to the Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was born at midnight on the eighth day of Bhadrapada month and this day is celebrated as Krishna Janmashtami. It is customary for people to celebrate the birth of Krishna with dance performances and dramas as people celebrate and remember Raas Lila or Krishna Lila. Devotees of Lord Krishna also sing Bhajans mantras and devotional songs at midnight to celebrate Lord Krishna’s arrival. Krishna-Bhakts observe a full day fast for Gokulashtami, and the birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated on the next morning with Dahi Handi.

Send happy Janmashtami 2020 wishes to your loved ones with quotes, messages, and pictures that can be sent on WhatsApp or uploaded on Facebook or Instagram. Find some beautiful HD images and wallpapers of Lord Krishna here:

Happy Janmasthami 2020: Wishes, Quotes, and Images to send to family and friends

Today is a special day as someone special was born; To fight against inhumanity, To save the trust in God Happy Krishna Janamashtami wishes.

I wish you Happy Janmashtami Pray to God for your prosperous life May you find all the delights of life May your dreams come true My best wishes will always be with you.

Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Janmashtami 2020

Yashoda ke KRISHNA ke, Radha ke SHYAM ke, Gwalon ke KANHA ke, Gopion ke MAKHAN CHOR ke, Janamdin ki hardik shubh kamnayen

May Lord Krishna’s flute invite the melody of love into your life. May Radhaji’s love teach you to love! Happy Janmashtami.

Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Janmashtami 2020 wishes

Shri Krishna ke kadam apke ghar aaye…. Aap khushiyon ke deep jalayye… Krishna Janmotsav ki aapko subh kamnaye…Happy Janmashtmi.

Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Janmashtami 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage