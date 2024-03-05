Want to rejuvenate your skin? Try THESE raw milk-based DIY face packs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Raw milk-based DIY face packs for glowing skin.

Sometimes turning to nature for guidance might lead to the most effective answers in the quest for glowing, vibrant skin. With its potent combination of lactic acid, proteins, and vitamins, raw milk is a flexible component for make-at-home face masks that may revitalise your skin.

Dr. Blossom Kochhar, the Chairperson of the Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, offers eight face packs made with raw milk, each specifically designed to target a different skin condition, so you can use nature's power to achieve a more radiant and brighter complexion.

Turmeric and Raw Milk Face Pack

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of raw milk

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

Why this pack: Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory and brightening properties. When combined with the moisturizing effect of raw milk, this face pack becomes a potent solution for reducing blemishes and dark spots. Use it twice a week, and be cautious with the turmeric quantity, as excessive use may temporarily stain the skin.

Honey and Raw Milk Face Pack

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of raw milk

1 tablespoon of honey

Why this pack: Honey is a natural humectant that helps retain moisture, making it an excellent complement to raw milk. This pack is perfect for those with dry skin, providing hydration and a radiant glow. Apply it weekly, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, and rinse thoroughly. Ensure the honey used is pure and free from additives for optimal benefits.

Oatmeal and Raw Milk Face Pack

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of raw milk

1 tablespoon of finely ground oatmeal

Why this pack: Oatmeal acts as a gentle exfoliant, making this face pack ideal for sloughing off dead skin cells and promoting cell turnover. Raw milk complements the exfoliation with its moisturizing properties. Use this pack bi-weekly for smoother and brighter skin. Adjust the consistency by adding more milk if needed, and massage it in circular motions while applying for added exfoliation.

Cucumber and Raw Milk Face Pack

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of raw milk

2 tablespoons of cucumber juice

Why this pack: Cucumber is renowned for its soothing and cooling properties, making it a perfect match for raw milk. This pack is excellent for calming irritated skin and reducing puffiness. Refrigerate the cucumber before extracting its juice for an added cooling effect. Apply it twice a week for refreshed and brighter skin.

Besan (Gram Flour) and Raw Milk Face Pack

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of raw milk

1 tablespoon of besan (gram flour)

Why this pack: Besan acts as a natural cleanser, absorbing excess oil and impurities from the skin. Combined with raw milk, this face pack helps in maintaining an oil-free and bright complexion. Use it weekly, and customize the consistency by adjusting the quantity of besan. Rinse thoroughly and follow up with a moisturizer for optimal results.

Papaya and Raw Milk Face Pack

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of raw milk

2 tablespoons of ripe papaya pulp

Why this pack: Papaya contains enzymes like papain, known for exfoliating and brightening the skin. Mixed with raw milk, this face pack provides a gentle yet effective solution for achieving a radiant complexion. Use it bi-weekly, leaving it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing. Ensure the papaya is ripe for the best results.

Aloe Vera and Raw Milk Face Pack

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of raw milk

1 tablespoon of fresh aloe vera gel

Why this pack: Aloe vera is celebrated for its soothing and healing properties. Combined with the nourishing benefits of raw milk, this face pack is perfect for calming irritated skin and promoting an even skin tone. Apply it weekly, leaving it on for 20 minutes before rinsing. Ensure the aloe vera used is pure and free from additives.

Sandalwood and Raw Milk Face Pack

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of raw milk

1 tablespoon of sandalwood powder

Why this pack: Sandalwood has been a traditional skincare ingredient, known for its skin-brightening and anti-inflammatory properties. Mixed with raw milk, this face pack becomes a luxurious treatment for achieving a radiant complexion. Use it once a week, leaving it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing. Adjust the quantity of sandalwood for your desired consistency.

Remember to perform a patch test before applying any new ingredient to your face, especially if you have sensitive skin.

(With IANS Inputs)

ALSO READ: Nutraceuticals to Holistic Approaches: 5 hottest skincare trends of 2024