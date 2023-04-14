Swimming daily? Here's how to safeguard your hair from damage

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Daily swimming? Here's how to safeguard your hair from damage

Swimming is a great form of exercise and fun activity, but it can also take a toll on your hair. Chlorine and saltwater can cause damage to your hair, leaving it dry and brittle. However, with a few simple tips and tricks, you can take care of your hair while swimming and keep it healthy and lustrous. Here is how to take care of your hair while swimming.

Wet your hair before swimming: Before jumping into the pool or the ocean, wet your hair thoroughly with fresh water. This will help prevent your hair from absorbing too much chlorine or saltwater, which can lead to dryness and damage.

Wear a swim cap: Wearing a swim cap can protect your hair from chlorine and saltwater. Additionally, it can aid in preventing your hair from obstructing your vision while you are swimming. If you are worried about how you look in a swim cap, there are many stylish and trendy options available on the market.

Rinse your hair after swimming: After swimming, rinse your hair thoroughly with fresh water. This will help remove any chlorine or saltwater that may have accumulated in your hair. It is important to rinse your hair as soon as possible after swimming to prevent damage.

Use a clarifying shampoo: Chlorine and saltwater can build up in your hair, causing it to look dull and lifeless. Using a clarifying shampoo once a week can help remove this buildup, leaving your hair looking shiny and healthy. Be sure to follow the instructions on the shampoo bottle and rinse thoroughly.

Deep condition your hair: Chlorine and saltwater can strip your hair of its natural oils, leaving it dry and brittle. Deep conditioning your hair once a week can help restore moisture and prevent damage. Apply a deep conditioning treatment to your hair after swimming and leave it on for 5-10 minutes before rinsing.

Protect your hair from the sun: The sun can also cause damage to your hair, especially when combined with chlorine or saltwater. Wearing a hat or using a leave-in conditioner with SPF can help protect your hair from the sun's harmful rays.

With a little bit of care and attention, you can enjoy swimming without worrying about damaging your hair.

