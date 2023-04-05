Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Stress and hair loss: Here is how they are related

Hair loss can be a distressing experience for many people, and stress has long been suspected as a possible cause. According to a recent study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), stress can indeed lead to hair loss. The human body is designed to respond to stress through a complex system of hormones and other chemicals. When we experience stress, our bodies release cortisol – a hormone that helps us cope with stress in the short term. However, when cortisol levels remain high for prolonged periods of time, it can have harmful effects on our health, including hair loss.

The NIH study found that chronic stress can cause hair follicles to enter a resting phase known as telogen. During this phase, the hair stops growing and eventually falls out. This process is known as telogen effluvium, and it's a common cause of hair loss in both men and women.

Additionally, stress can cause inflammation throughout the body, including the scalp. This inflammation can damage hair follicles and disrupt their growth cycle, leading to hair loss.

However, the hair loss caused by stress is usually temporary, and hair growth typically resumes once the underlying stressor is addressed. Here are some tips to help manage stress and reduce hair loss:

Practice relaxation techniques: Yoga, meditation, and deep breathing exercises can all help reduce stress levels.

Exercise regularly: Physical activity can help reduce cortisol levels and promote overall health.

Get enough sleep: Lack of sleep can increase stress levels, so it's important to get enough rest each night.

Eat a healthy diet: A balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, and lean protein can help support healthy hair growth.

Seek professional help: If you're struggling with chronic stress, consider reaching out to a therapist or other mental health professional.

Use gentle hair care products: Harsh chemicals and styling practices can further damage already stressed-out hair.

With these tips, you can help reduce the impact of stress on your hair and overall well-being.

