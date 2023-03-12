Rosemary helps treat dandruff and dry scalp BUT keep these things in mind

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the astonishing benefits of rosemary

Rosemary is an aromatic, evergreen herb that is native to the Mediterranean region. The fragrant herb has a long history of culinary and fragrant purposes. Despite having a warm and bitter flavour, it lends a wonderful taste and flavour to various meals. Renowned for its distinct aroma, the herb also possesses numerous health benefits. It has traditional usage in herbal and Ayurvedic medicine. It is effective against bacterial infections and has potential uses in health care. Rosemary is a powerful source of nutrients, including iron, calcium, and vitamins A, C, and B-6.

Here are 6 benefits of using rosemary:

Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory chemicals found in abundance in rosemary are known to help strengthen the immune system and enhance blood circulation. The smell of rosemary has been connected to elevating mood, calming the mind, and reducing stress in people with long-term anxiety or imbalances in their stress hormones. It is regarded as a cognitive stimulant that enhances focus and memory and may help protect against degeneration and neurodegenerative disorders. It is also believed that the herb increases intelligence and alertness. The treatment of dandruff and dry scalp as well as the promotion of hair growth have all been linked to rosemary oil. Rosemary is frequently used for digestive issues, such as heartburn, intestinal gas, complaints about the liver and gallbladder, and appetite loss. The chemical compounds in rosemary may reduce high blood sugar levels, thereby managing diabetes.

However, it can be dangerous when consumed in large amounts, such as through vomiting, spasms, or pulmonary edema. Talk to your doctor before using rosemary in your diet.

FAQs

Q1. Is it safe to consume rosemary every day?

Rosemary can be used to make tea, a bath decoction, a tincture, or an essential oil. It is important to consult your doctor to determine the appropriate dose, which must not exceed 4 to 6 grams per day.



Q2: Who should avoid consuming rosemary?

Rosemary tea should be avoided by children under 5, pregnant or nursing ladies, and those with liver illness.

