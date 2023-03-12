Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Regularly dipping your face in ice water might harm skin texture; here's how

To improve and beautify the skin, several types of facials, face masks, and beauty treatments are employed. During the summer, people use ice water or ice to enhance and protect their skin. Ice water facials are said to be extremely good for the skin. As you use this, your skin becomes cold and a glow appears on your face.

Toxins in your skin are eliminated by doing ice water facials, and tension is also reduced. Nevertheless, performing ice water facials incorrectly might cause considerable skin harm. The procedure can also have numerous side effects that can harm your skin. Here's how you can avoid the wrong way to apply ice to your face :

Avoid Ice Burn

Refrain from applying the ice cubes directly to your face as this may cause a burning sensation on your face. The best way to avoid these problems is to tie an ice cube in cotton or a handkerchief and massage it.

Harmful for sensitive skin

Those with very sensitive skin should avoid ice water facials. People with dry skin texture should also avoid it in order to prevent irritation and redness.

Risk of bacterial infection

The risk of bacterial infection increases if you do an ice water facial directly without washing your face. By rubbing ice on a dirty face, dirt and bacteria on your face can be trapped inside the pores. Thus, you remain at risk of skin infections.

Refrain from prolonged icing

You can damage your skin if you apply ice directly to the face for an extended period of time. Frost bites can result in dead skin cells.

Affects the blood flow of the skin

You should keep in mind that ice water facials can cause your blood flow to be disrupted. If you have any skin-related diseases or problems, then you should not do an ice water facial without consulting your doctor.

FAQs

Q1 Is it safe to put your face in icy water?

Whether you have acne or skin rashes, soaking your face in ice-cold water can help you get rid of such ailments.

Q2 How long should I immerse my face in ice water?

30 seconds, twice, or thrice a day.

