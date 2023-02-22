Home Remedies for Dandruff: Know these five natural methods to treat flakes

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know these five natural methods to get rid of dandruff

The shedding of dead skin cells from the scalp, resulting in the appearance of white or yellow flakes in the hair and on clothing, is a prevalent scalp condition known as dandruff. For many, it can be an embarrassing and uncomfortable problem. People turn to anti dandruff shampoos and other chemical based treatments, but these products can be harmful for the scalp and may not work for everyone. Fortunately, there are other ways to treat it. Here are some of the most effective natural remedies for dandruff:

Tea tree oil-

Tea tree oil is a natural antifungal and antimicrobial agent that can help to kill the fungus that causes dandruff.

Direction of use: Mix a few drops into your shampoo and massage it into your scalp. Let it sit on the scalp for a few minutes before washing it out.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has natural acids that can help to balance the pH of your scalp, which can help to reduce dandruff.

Direction of use: Dilute it with water in equal parts, and apply the mixture to your scalp. Allow the mixture to sit on your scalp for a few minutes before washing it off.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has natural antifungal properties that can help to reduce dandruff.

Direction of use: Apply aloe vera gel directly to your scalp, and leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing it out. Repeat this process two times in a week.

Baking soda

Baking soda is a natural exfoliant that can help to remove dead skin cells from your scalp, which can help to reduce dandruff.

Direction of use: Create a paste by mixing a tablespoon of baking soda with water and applying it to the scalp. After leaving it on for a few minutes, rinse it off thoroughly. Repeat this process once a week.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil has natural moisturizing properties that can help to soothe an itchy, dry scalp, which can help to reduce dandruff.

Direction of use: Gently massage coconut oil onto your scalp, and let it sit for a few hours before washing it off. It is recommended to repeat this process once or twice per week.

Read More Lifestyle News