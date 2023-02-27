Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here is what you need to know about scar prevention

Scarring is a natural part of the healing process, but many people wish to minimize the appearance of scars for cosmetic reasons. Keeping the wound clean and covered, using silicone sheets or gels, avoiding sun exposure, massaging the area, and using scar creams are all effective ways to prevent scarring. By following these dos and don'ts, you can minimize the appearance of scars and feel more confident about your skin.

DOs

Keep the wound clean and covered: It's essential to keep the wound clean and dry to prevent infection. Cover it with a sterile bandage to keep it clean and protected.

Use silicone sheets or gels: Silicone sheets or gels can help minimize the appearance of scars by hydrating the skin and reducing inflammation.

Massage the are: Massaging the area around the wound can help increase blood flow, which can promote healing and reduce scar.

Use scar cream: Scar creams can help reduce the appearance of scars by hydrating the skin and reducing inflammation. Look for a cream that contains ingredients like vitamin E, cocoa butter, or aloe vera.

DON'TS

Don’t Pick at scabs or wounds: Picking at scabs or wounds can reopen the wound, causing it to take longer to heal and increasing the risk of scarring.

Don’t Expose the wound to the sun: Exposure to sunlight can result in the darkening of scars, rendering them more apparent. If you need to be in the sun, cover the wound with clothing or use broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.

Don’t Smoke: Smoking may impede the healing process and heighten the likelihood of scarring. Quitting smoking can improve the healing process and minimize the appearance of scars.

Read More Lifestyle News