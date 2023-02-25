Healing skin problems to lightening blemishes: Benefits of Orange peel everyone should know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Benefits of Orange peel everyone should know

Orange, the power-packed vitamin C fruit, holds immense benefits in its peel too. As an organic and chemical-free home remedy, it can be used as an excellent scrub for the skin. If sun-dried, it can be stored for long periods and used over time. The orange peel has more vitamin C than the fruit itself. The peel has antibacterial qualities which make it a great choice for skin-related ailments. It lightens blemishes, cleans the skin and provides a supple and soft texture to the skin. It has anti-inflammatory properties, so it heals the skin from within. Furthermore, it is packed with minerals like calcium, potassium and magnesium. Regular use of orange peel powder gives a glow to the skin.

The peel needs to be dried in the sun until all the moisture has evaporated. Once fully dried, it is run in the mixer. You can make a lip balm from the sun dried orange peel powder. For that you can grind it fine and mix with petroleum jelly or glycerine. For regular skin use, you can keep it coarse. Mix it with pure milk cream, and rub it on your skin. It will act as a great exfoliator, moisturizer and cleanser at the same time.

The orange peel is recycled and costs zero. It is a great kitchen remedy which is light on the pocket yet full of benefits.

Orange peel has a tangy smell which is refreshing. You can also use it as a natural room freshener by putting it in boiling water along with some cinnamon sticks. Just keep it simmering on low flame, once you smell the aroma, take the vessel and walk through the spaces you want the fragrance in.

Is orange peel suitable for all types of skin? Yes. If you have dry skin, you can use it with cream or malai. If you have oily skin, you can use it with chickpea flour and rose-water.

