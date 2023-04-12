Hair gel: Potential side effects of this styling product you didn't know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Hair gel: Potential side effects of this styling product

Hair gel is a popular styling product used by both men and women to create a variety of hairstyles. While hair gel can help achieve a sleek and polished look, it may also come with potential side effects. Some of these side effects include scalp irritation, hair loss, and damage to hair follicles. Here are potential side effects and provide tips on how to minimise the risk of harm when using hair gel.

Scalp irritation: One of the most common side effects of hair gels is scalp irritation. Hair gels contain chemicals that can irritate the scalp, causing redness, itching, and flaking. If you have sensitive skin or a pre-existing scalp condition, you may be more susceptible to scalp irritation from hair gels.

Hair loss: Prolonged use of hair gels can lead to hair loss. Hair gels contain alcohol and other chemicals that can damage hair follicles, leading to hair thinning and hair loss. It is important to note that hair loss from hair gels is not permanent, and the hair will grow back once the use of hair gels is discontinued.

Dandruff: Hair gels can also cause dandruff. The chemicals in hair gels can dry out the scalp, leading to the formation of dandruff. Dandruff is characterised by flaky, itchy, and irritated skin on the scalp. If you are prone to dandruff, it is best to avoid using hair gels.

Acne: Hair gels can cause acne breakouts. Hair gels contain ingredients that can clog the pores on your scalp, leading to the formation of acne. Acne on the scalp can be painful and unsightly, and it can take a long time to clear up.

Allergic Reactions: Some people may be allergic to the chemicals in hair gels. Allergic reactions can cause symptoms such as redness, swelling, itching, and hives. If you experience any of these symptoms after using hair gel, discontinue use immediately and consult a doctor.

Dryness: Hair gels can also dry out your hair, making it brittle and prone to breakage. The chemicals in hair gels can strip the hair of its natural oils, leading to dryness and damage.



