Hair Botox Treatment for Smoothening: Is it worth the hype? Know details

Know whether hair botox treatment is good or bad for your hair.

People are often recommended to consider Hair Botox treatment in salons for issues such as hair fall, breakage, and dry, curly hair. Hair Botox treatment can indeed add volume and smooth out hair texture.

Hair botox treatment is a popular hair rejuvenation technique that involves injecting a special formula into the hair follicles to restore and revitalize damaged hair. The formula used in the treatment contains a high concentration of proteins, amino acids, and vitamins that work together to repair and nourish the hair from within.

The procedure involves applying the formula to the hair and then sealing it with heat, allowing the ingredients to penetrate deep into the hair shaft. This results in stronger, smoother, and more manageable hair that looks healthy and vibrant. The effects of hair botox treatment can last for several months, making it a cost-effective and efficient solution for those looking to improve the overall appearance and texture of their hair. With minimal downtime and no harsh chemicals involved, hair botox treatment is a safe and effective option for anyone looking to achieve luscious, healthy-looking locks.

However, according to Dr Trishna Gupte, Clinical cosmetologist and Trichologist, International trainer and Head of academics, Founder and owner of The Cosmo-Square clinic, ISCA, it is important to be aware of the associated costs, as this treatment involves chemical processes that may lead to long-term side effects. These can potentially have side effects including increased hair fall, hair thinning, allergies for those with already dry and sensitive scalps, and hair whitening.

Opting for clinical treatments like PRP hair and mesotherapy, under the guidance of a doctor, is a preferable approach when addressing hair thinning. Hair issues can stem from factors like poor nutrition or hormonal imbalances. A healthcare professional can thoroughly examine the scalp and hair condition, order blood work if necessary, and prescribe medications to address deficiencies and hormonal imbalances.

Clinical and safe treatments like PRP hair, which involves growth factors, and mesotherapy for hair can be recommended by a doctor to improve thinning. When combined with mild laser therapy, these treatments are safe and effective in stimulating and strengthening the hair.

However, it is always advisable to take care of your hair at home with simple remedies and follow a proper haircare routine.

