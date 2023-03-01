Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Face sunspot removal: How to get rid of them

Sunspots, also known as solar lentigines, are brown or black spots on the skin that develop due to prolonged exposure to the sun's harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. They usually appear on areas of the body that are frequently exposed to the sun, such as the face, arms, and hands. While sunspots are generally harmless, they can be unsightly and may make a person look older. Here are various treatment options available for people who want to get rid of sunspots on their faces:

Laser therapy: During laser therapy, a dermatologist uses a laser to target and break down the melanin in the sunspots, which causes them to fade away over time. It is safe, and most people experience minimal discomfort during the procedure. However, it may take several sessions to achieve the desired results, and there is a risk of temporary redness, swelling, and blistering after each treatment.

Cryotherapy: Cryotherapy involves freezing the affected area with liquid nitrogen. This causes the sunspots to peel off, revealing new, healthy skin underneath. Cryotherapy is a quick and relatively painless procedure, but it may leave a scar or change the colour of the treated area.

Chemical peels: Chemical peels are another effective treatment option for sunspots. During this procedure, a dermatologist applies a chemical solution to the affected area, which causes the top layer of skin to peel off. This reveals fresh, new skin underneath that is free of sunspots. Chemical peels can be performed in varying strengths, depending on the severity of the sunspots. However, they may cause redness, swelling, and peeling of the skin for several days after the treatment.

For those who prefer a more natural approach to treating sunspots, there are several home remedies that may help. These include applying lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, or aloe vera gel to the affected area. These remedies are generally safe, but they may cause irritation or allergic reactions in some people.

How to prevent sunspots?

To prevent sunspots, it's important to protect your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays by wearing sunscreen with a high SPF, covering up with clothing, and avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun. People with fair skin, light-colored eyes, and a history of sunburns or excessive sun exposure are at a higher risk of developing sunspots.

