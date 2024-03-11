8 essential tips to summer-proof your skin and hair

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to summer-proof your skin and hair.

As the summer season arrives unexpectedly, it's important to ensure that your skin and hair are well-prepared. Here are some essential tips to help you maintain your beauty despite the rising temperatures. To navigate through the abundance of advice on adjusting your beauty regimen for summer, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, shared a few reliable, straightforward, and impactful tips for you to try out!

As the temperature rises during the summer months, skin and hair problems become a common concern for many. The scorching sun can lead to increased oil production on the skin, causing acne breakouts and clogged pores. Exposure to UV rays can result in sunburns, premature ageing, and an increase in pigmentation issues. The humidity levels during summer can also wreak havoc on our hair, leading to frizz and dryness. The sweat and heat combination can cause scalp irritation and dandruff, making it essential to pay extra attention to scalp health during this time of year.

Follow these tips for healthy skin and hair during those sunny days:

Protect your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays by applying sunscreen. Sunburn can result from prolonged exposure to these rays, which can reach deep into the skin and harm cells. Utilizing sunscreen containing ingredients like red raspberry can provide a barrier against UV rays, reducing the risk of skin issues like inflammation and acne. During the summer, using a moisturizer can greatly benefit your skin by providing protection. Beyond just nourishing and repairing damaged skin, consider opting for a moisturizer containing hemp seed oil. This ingredient not only helps to retain the skin's natural moisture but also regulates oil production, making it ideal for combating the harsh effects of summer weather. Adjust your eating habits for the summer season by incorporating a variety of fruits and vegetables into your daily meals. These nutrient-rich foods are essential for promoting collagen production, reducing inflammation, and shielding your skin from sun damage due to their abundance of vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants. In the summer months, the heat and humidity can cause your skin to become oily, especially when combined with sweat. This oiliness can clog pores and result in breakouts. It is crucial to use a cleanser that effectively eliminates embedded dirt to maintain clear skin. In the summertime, it's best to wear minimal makeup and skip eye makeup during hot weather. Ensuring adequate hydration is crucial during the summer months. Drinking an abundance of water is recommended, along with incorporating cold beverages like green tea, iced tea, coconut water, and cucumber juice into your routine to maintain hydration levels. This practice not only promotes glowing skin and aids in detoxification but also provides a refreshing boost on scorching summer days. Avoiding heat styling tools is crucial in preventing damage to your hair. Regularly trimming your hair is also important for maintaining its health during the summer season.

Embracing the challenge of skin care and hair care during seasonal shifts is crucial, as the skin and hair respond to the changing weather conditions.

