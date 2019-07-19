Vastu Tips: Get success in job interview by following these Vastu suggestions

Vastu Tips for getting success in job interview: There is no denying that interviews are the most dreaded things in people’s lives. Getting nervous and ruining things in the process becomes inevitable. There are times when we go for an interview with utmost confidence but still doesn’t get any success in getting the job. This is the reason people still believe that Vastu Shastra can be of utmost help when they set out for something good or something, they want to happen with them.

Acharya Indu Prakash throws light on some useful Vastu tips that can help everyone achieve success in job interviews. According to him when you step out of the house for an interview, make sure you carry a red handkerchief or anything red with you. In case anything red is not available, you can wear a red shirt for the interview as it is said that red color symbolizes success and prosperity. The second tip from Acharya Indu Prakash is that you should have a big mirror on the north-facing wall in your house in order to bring good luck in job interviews. Another Vastu tip that can help you ace that job interview is when you leave the house for some good work, make sure that you step your right foot out first. Not just for the interview, you should always step out with right foot first as it brings good luck.

Check more vastu tips from Acharya Indu Prakash here-