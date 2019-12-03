Vastu Tips for home: Mobile phone's harsh ringtone attracts negative energy

In today's Vastu Shastra, we will talk about the sounds in the house. There are mobile phones, doorbells, clock and other voice generating items in the house. These sounds have a profound effect on the environment of the house. The atmosphere becomes the same as it sounds, so it is very important to take care of the sound of everything in the house, that is, the sound.

Some people put very harsh ringtones n their mobile phones for their convenience, which gives them convenience but increases the flow of negative energy in the house. This causes conflict in the thoughts of the members of the house and sometimes the matter comes up for quarrel, so always put such a sound in your mobile that others will also like to hear. Also, when purchasing an alarm clock or door bull, its sound should also be taken care of.