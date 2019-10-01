Tuesday, October 01, 2019
     
Pooja room Vastu Tips: Know why east direction is most suitable for worship of God

Vastu Tips: It is important to know as to which direction you should face while worshipping God.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 01, 2019 7:12 IST
Pooja room, means a personal room for God, our beloved and respectable God. The pooja room is an important part of most houses. Whether you are in the process of building a new home or remodelling an old one, it is vital to ensure that this sacred space, which is used for meditation and prayer, is filled with positive energies. Vastu Shastra lay down certain guidelines that help with designing pooja rooms.

According to Vastu Shastra, you should face towards the east direction as it is a symbol of strength and bravery. In Vastu Shastra, it is considered good to gain knowledge and to sit back facing in the east direction. Worship in this direction brings strength and power within us. Which makes it easier for us to achieve our goals.

Worshipping in the east direction gives peace, peace, wealth, happiness and health benefits to the people living at home.

 

