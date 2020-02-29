Horoscope February 29, 2020: Here's how the Leap Day will turn out for Pisces, Aquarius and others

Horoscope February 29, 2020: Here's how last day of the month will turn out for Pisces, Aquarius and others

Daily Horoscope February 29 (Bhavishyavani): Astrology can be important for some while for others they can merely be superstition. These predictions are nothing but the readings of sun, moon, and planets in your zodiac sign that have a direct impact on the health, happiness, success, peace, family, and money in your life. While many dismiss such impacts a lot of other people have full belief that astrology and stars' position impact. ven if you have little faith in astrology, there's no harm in following a thing or two according to your convenience. Well, who knows it might have an impact. If you are interested to know what's in store for you on February 29, read the daily horoscope by Acharya Indu Prakash here:

ARIES

This transit of Venus will occupy the first place in your horoscope. With this transit of Venus, you will get all kinds of comforts. You will get the pleasure of the vehicle along with the children. By March 28, you and your children's health will also be good. Apart from this, do not hesitate to consult others for your work till March 28, you will definitely get support. To ensure the auspicious position of Venus - avoid using jaggery in food till 28 March and serve black cow.

TAURUS

This transit of Venus will be at the twelfth place in your horoscope. With this transit of Venus, you will get full support of your spouse, but by March 28, you need to take care of your spouse's health. Apart from life partner, you will get happiness and support from other family members. You will have money and you will get rest at night. To avoid the inauspicious situation of Venus and to ensure auspicious results - the lady of the house goes to the house and press the dust of the house with her hands, all your problems will be solved. Also, if possible, donate the cow from the hands of the lady of the house, otherwise, donate the cow's milk to a Brahmin.

GEMINI

This transit of Venus will be eleventh in your horoscope. This transit of Venus will generate a tendency to do your work by hiding from others inside you. Some good childhood memories can be refreshed in front of you. By 28 March your income will also increase and you will use that money to meet your needs. Along with the increase in income, the beauty of the face will also increase. Therefore, to ensure auspicious results of Venus and to avoid inauspicious results, make a cotton wick in the temple and donate it. Also, donate oil.

CANCER

This transit of Venus will be in the tenth house in your horoscope. With this transit of Venus, you will have a great time till March 28. Your interest in religious activities will increase. Life-partner's health will also be good. But in the meantime, you will have more inclination towards money. Also, there may be a knock in your life other than your spouse. So try to spend time with your spouse. To ensure the auspicious position of Venus and to avoid inauspicious conditions - add a little curd in your bath water in the morning and take a bath. Also, if possible, donate curd to the temple or any place of worship, you will get benefit in adverse circumstances.

LEO

This transit of Venus will be at your ninth place. The new place is of luck. This transit of Venus will brighten your fate. Your knowledge capacity will increase. It will be auspicious for you to visit a pilgrimage site by 28 March. However, for your betterment in the meantime, you need to continue to work hard. To ensure the auspicious results of Venus, keep a square piece of silver with you. Serve black or red cow.

VIRGO

This transit of Venus will be in your eighth position. This transit of Venus can cause some changes in the health of you and your spouse. There will be some changes in the nature of your spouse. During this transit of Venus, you should refrain from borrowing from someone or getting someone's bail. To avoid the inauspicious state of Venus and to ensure auspicious position - by March 28, put blue flowers in a dirty drain.

LIBRA

This transit of Venus will be in your seventh house. This transit of Venus can lead to extramarital relationships in your life. Therefore, it is better that you keep love with your spouse. Also, you need to keep your ancestral property safe. By 28 March, you should take your business decisions carefully and avoid spending more money on your comfortable life. To avoid the inauspicious effects of Venus and to ensure auspicious results - serve the Red Cow. If the red cow is not found, then donate a bronze pot to a temple on Friday. Also, keep taking the blessings of parents.

SCORPIO

This transit of Venus will be at your sixth place. With this transit of Venus, you will have to make efforts till March 28 to improve your financial condition. Also, you will have to work hard to get happiness from your children. Relationships with someone other than your spouse will be a hindrance in your progress. Therefore, for your betterment, maintain good relations with your spouse. To avoid the inauspicious situation of Venus and to ensure auspicious results - if any woman of the house puts a gold clip in the hair, then the money will be benefited. Also, the lady of the house should wear shoes, slippers or socks on her feet till 28 March.

SAGITTARIUS

This transit of Venus will be at your fifth position. You will get all kinds of benefits from this transit of Venus. You will have more money. You will get a good life partner. You will get full support from your spouse. Also, your intellectual capacity will increase and you will get rid of enemies during this time. To ensure the auspicious position of Venus - serve the cow. Also, pay homage to the mother or mother-like woman daily.

CAPRICORN

This transit of Venus will be at the fourth position of your horoscope. With this transit of Venus, you will have the possibility of an extramarital relationship by March 28, you should try to avoid it and love your spouse. Also, during this time, your friendship with all-rounder people and people like comfort will increase. Apart from this, you will have to work hard to have a good relationship with your child. To ensure the auspicious results of Venus and to avoid inauspicious fruits - fill black peppers in peach kernels and press into the ground. Also, you will get better opportunities in life by opting for intoxication.

AQUARIUS

This transit of Venus will be third in your horoscope. You will not get rest from this transit of Venus, even if you have all kinds of comforts. You will get less sleep at night. Your work will be successful only with your own help. You need to take care of your health by 28 March. To avoid the inauspicious fruits of Venus and to ensure auspicious results - respect women and gift something to women who are older than you.

PISCES

This transit of shook will be second in your horoscope. This transit of Venus will increase your wealth. Your financial position will be strong. But during this time you will not get much support from your spouse. You have to make efforts to get child happiness. To ensure auspicious results of Venus and to avoid inauspicious results - go to the temple and light a lamp of cow's ghee. Also, add a pinch of turmeric to 2 kg of boiled potatoes and feed it to the cow.

