PM Modi in Karnataka: 'Lok Sabha poll first phase went in favour of NDA, Viksit Bharat'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (April 20) addressed an election rally in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur. JDS chief HD Deve Gowda was also present on the occasion and shared the stage with the Prime Minister. The constituency will go to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26. The results of the seven-phased general elections will be declared on June 4.

PM Modi said that he and his government has left no stone unturned in working hard for the people.

"The first phase of Lok Sabha elections has gone in the favour of NDA and Viksit Bharat. Today I have come among all of you with my report card to seek your blessings... For you, I left no stone unturned in working hard day and night. Your dream is my resolution. Every second of my life is dedicated to you and the country. 24/7 for 2047... I just don't make policies, I give guarantees also," he said.

PM Modi slams Opposition

Taking on the previous governments, the Prime Minister said that the SC, ST and OBC families were compelled to live in slums during their tenure, however, after the formation of his government in 2014, their faith was reinstated.

"The biggest beneficiaries of the Modi government are SC, ST, and OBC families. In earlier governments, SC, ST, and OBC families were made to live in slums, they did not have access to electricity and water. They had lost all hope in the government. Your lost faith has been reinstated in the Modi government because of Modi's guarantee. In the last 10 years, 25 crore people have come out of poverty," he said.