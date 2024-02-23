Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'No issues over alliance and seat-sharing with BJP', says JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy

Follow us on Image Source : AMIT SHAH (X) HD Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil met Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Karnataka news: JD(S) President HD Kumaraswamy today (February 23) said there are no issues with respect to his party's alliance with the BJP, and also regarding seat sharing between the two parties in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The former Chief Minister also did not rule out the possibility of his brother-in-law and noted cardiac surgeon Dr CN Manjunath contesting the Lok Sabha election.

Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, and they are said to have held discussions regarding seat sharing.

"There are no issues with respect to alliance in any way, there are also no issues regarding seat sharing. Our intention is the alliance should win all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to media in Bengaluru, he said both parties will take the decisions together. JD(S) formally joined the BJP-led NDA in September 2023 and both parties decided to fight the Lok Sabha polls 2024 together.

To a question regarding Manjunath contesting the polls, the JDS leader said, "Everyone has a positive opinion of him for his service to the state and to the medical field, based on that some people have expressed their feelings about bringing him to politics, but he has said that he has not decided yet. Let's see when the time comes, what to decide."

Bengaluru Rural constituency

There is intense speculation about Manjunath being fielded as the alliance's candidate from Bengaluru Rural constituency, currently represented by Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh. According to some reports, he may contest on a BJP ticket, based on the arrangement between both parties.

Asked about the possibility of a JD (S) leader D Kupendra Reddy winning the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, Kumaraswamy said, "All of us take up any journey with a desire to win the goal. Whether the desire will be fulfilled or not will be known after polls on February 27."

BJP-JD(S) combine have fielded Reddy as its second candidate, even though the alliance has the strength to win only one out of four seats. Kumaraswamy said he has not been able to participate in the ongoing Assembly session as doctors have advised him voice rest and not to speak much.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his recent speech in the Legislative Council, targeting the central government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while demanding central funds for the state, he accused him of bringing down the state's pride.

Seeking to know whether the CM was turning Karnataka into a beggar state, he said, "Karnataka is a wealthy state. When it comes to its own tax revenues, Karnataka stands number one in the country. There is no shortage of funds. To quench your thirst to loot you are emptying the state's coffers. The coffers are getting empty not because of guarantee schemes."

He also alleged that the state government is constantly in a confrontation mode with the Centre.

