Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC reports seizure of Rs 26 crore cash alcohol worth over Rs 33 crore in Karnataka

The Election Commission revealed on Wednesday that a staggering amount of Rs 26.68 crore in cash and alcohol valued at over Rs 33 crore has been seized in Karnataka since the enforcement of the model code of conduct on March 16. A total of 1,205 cases related to these seizures have been registered, it said. The general elections in Karnataka, covering 28 constituencies, are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7. The cumulative value of seizures stands at Rs 85.43 crore as of now, officials reported.

What did EC claim?

According to a statement issued by the office of Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, the flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities have seized Rs 26.68 crore cash, Rs 1.75 lakh freebies, 10.73 lakh litres of liquor worth over Rs 33 crore, 286.91 kg narcotic substances valued at Rs 3.13 crore, 16 kg gold worth over Rs 9.43 crore, 59.04 kg silver worth over Rs 27 lakh and 21.17 carat diamonds worth Rs 9 lakh among others.

The Excise Department has booked 1,248 heinous cases, 1,203 cases for breach of licence conditions, 79 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and 5,327 cases under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965 and also 732 different types of vehicles have been seized.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, several others file nominations

Earlier in the day, several candidates including Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje filed their nominations for the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. The Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare submitted her papers as the BJP's candidate from Bangalore North. She held a road show accompanied by former Ministers Byrathi Basavaraj and Gopalaiah.

Karnataka Minister H C Mahadevappa's son Sunil Base filed his nomination as Congress nominee from Chamarajanagar. He also held a roadshow accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara and a few other bigwigs of the ruling party.

(With PTI inputs)

