Karnataka: 8 members, including three children of family attempt self-immolation in front of assembly

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The family alleges bank harassment over a loan dispute

Eight members of a family attempted self-immolation in front of the Karnataka Assembly in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Gathered outside the assembly, all eight members, including three children, tried to burn themselves by pouring kerosene. However, the security personnel present at the spot stopped them and took them under their custody.

Before trying to commit suicide, Shahista Banu and Munaid Ullah said they were not getting any help from the Housing Minister and other authorities. They were seeking authorities' intervention in a bank loan case.

What is the matter?

Munaid Ullah had taken a loan of Rs 50 lakh from a co-operative bank in 2016. He had taken loan for ginger cultivation but instead of making a profit, he suffered a huge loss. The family claimed that since (2016) then they have paid around Rs 96 lakh to the bank, but the bank staffers have been harassing them saying that most of this amount paid by them is interest and capital amount is still unpaid.

He further said to recover the loan dues, the bank is starting the process of selling his ancestral house. The family accused the bank that it is trying to sell their house for Rs 1 crore 40 lakh whereas the price of the house is more than Rs 3 crore.

