Tuesday, February 13, 2024
     
Man caught without helmet, bites traffic cop's hand in Bengaluru | Watch

A video has gone viral on social media showing a scuffle between a traffic cop and a man who violated traffic rule in Bengaluru. The man was riding a two-wheeler without helmet.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 13, 2024 13:26 IST
Image Source : @RAKESHPRAKASH1 A two-wheeler rider, who was caught riding without helmet, bites a traffic police constable near Wilson Garden 10th Cross in Bengaluru.

Karnataka: A Bengaluru man, who was caught driving a two-wheeler without helmet, apparently bite the traffic police personnel after he was found violating the law. The incident took place near Wilson Garden 10th Cross.

A video of the incident has also surfaced showing a scuffle between the cop and the man.

According to the video, when the traffic cop caught the man without helmet and tried to take the keys, he resisted and tried to manhandle the traffic police personnel. 

As per reports, the man said he was on way to a hospital and did not care whether he was being filmed. 

The man, identified as Sayyad Rafi, was detained and faced charges including obstructing a police officer in the discharge of duty, criminal intimidation, and breach of peace.

