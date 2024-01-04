WB Police Constable Result 2022 announced at wbpolice.gov.in, check roll-number-wise merit list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV WB Police Constable Result 2022 declared

WB Police Constable Result 2022: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the results of the Constable and Lady Constable. Candidates who appeared in the Constable and Lady Constable exam 2022 can download their results using their credentials on the login page, prb.wb.gov.in.

The recruitment exam for the post of Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2022 was held on December 03, 2023, across the state. The results of the selected candidates have been uploaded on the official website, prb.wb.gov.in. Candidates can download the WB Police Constable Result 2022 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download WB Police Constable Result 2022?

Visit the official website, wbpolice.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'WB Police Constable Result 2022' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your required details such as application number, date of birth and click on 'submit' button

WB Police Constable Result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download and save WB Police Constable Result 2022 for future reference

WB Police Constable Result 2022 direct download link

What's next?

All candidates who have been shortlisted in the recruitment exam are eligible to appear for the interview round. The interview is scheduled to be conducted on January 18. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2,226 vacancies for the posts of Constable and Lady Constable. Candidates can download the WB Police Constable Result 2022 by scrolling down and checking their roll number.

When will WB Police Constable Interview Call Letters be released?

According to the official notice, the admit cards for the interview for Police Constable 2022 will be uploaded tentatively from January 8, 2024. Candidates are advised to download their e-Call Letter by keying of their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth. Candidates appearing for the interview will have to carry proof of identity and other documents as mentioned in their e-Call Letters for Interview. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the websites of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in); West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and Kolkata Police (www.kolkatapolice.gov.in) for more latest updates.