SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2022: Out on sbi.co.in | Check DIRECT LINK here

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2022: The Admit Cards of the candidates for the SBI PO Mains 2023 Exam are out now. Candidates who applied for the SBOI PO Mains 2023 exam can check and download their admit cards from sbi.co.in. The admit cards for the candidates were released on January 19, 2022 and they will be available to download till January 30, 2023. The direct link to download the admit cards of the candidates is provided here.

Direct link to download the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2022, Click here.

SBI PO Mains Exam 2022: How to download the Admit Card?

Go to the official website of the SBI- sbi.co.in. Now, visit the careers section and click on SBI PO. Once a drop-down down box gets appeared click on the SBI PO Mains Admit Card. Key your login credentials and submit. Your admit card will get displayed on the screen. Check it carefully and download it.

SBI PO Mains Exam 2022

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for the future. The hall ticket is an important document for the candidates to appear for the exam and sit in the examination hall. Earlier, the SBI PO Prelims Results 2022 were released on January 17, 2023.

