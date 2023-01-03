Follow us on Image Source : PTI SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Declared! Check direct link to download

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result for the SBI Clerk prelims 2022. Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk Prelims exam on November 12 last year can check and download the result from the official website. The result has been activated on the website sbi.co.in or ibps.in.

This recruitment drive was held for 5.008 vacancies in the various branches of SBI across the country. The exam was held for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre on November 12, 2022. The qualified candidates will now appear for the Main examination.

Direct link to check the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022

How to check and download the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022:

Go to the official website of the State Bank of India- sbi.co.in. Click on the 'Career' tab. Now, click on the link for 'RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)' Key your credentials and log in. Check and download the result.

Candidates are requested to take a printout of the result for the future. Those who are qualified for the main exam can download their admit card from the official website.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2022

Candidates must check important and necessary information given in the result. The name of the candidate, roll number, registration number, Exam name, qualifying status, total marks and other details will be mentioned in the result. Only qualified candidates will be able to appear for the main exams. The last round for recruitment will be the interview round and the dates for the same will be declared soon.

