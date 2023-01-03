Follow us on Image Source : PTI SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2022: Check direct link to download admit card | Know exam date here

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the SBI Clerk Main Exam 2022. Along with the admit card the SBI has also declared the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 can now check and download their results from sbi.co.in. Also, the qualified candidates in the prelims exam can now download their admit cards. We have provided here the direct link to download it.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2022:

The State Bank of India is expected to conduct the SBI Clerk Mains this month. However, the exam date has not been announced yet by the SBI. It is anticipated that the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2022 will be conducted on January 15, 2023. The State Bank of India (SBI) can soon make an announcement for the exam date.

Direct link to Check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022

Direct link to Check SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022

How to check and download SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022:

Go to the official website of the State Bank of India- sbi.co.in. Click on the Careers tab on the homepage. Now, click on the link for 'SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022.' You will be directed to a new page. Key your login credentials and submit. Check and download your admit card.

SBI Clerk Exam 2022

The SBI Clerk Exam is conducted in two stages. The first stage includes the preliminary and the main exam. On the other hand, the second stage includes the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). A candidate who qualifies for the first stage is selected for the second round.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Declared! Check direct link to download

Also Read | SSC Calendar 2023: Tentative exam dates released | Check full schedule here