SBI PO final result 2023 out at sbi.co.in, check how to download

SBI PO final result 2023: The State Bank of India announced the final result for the probationary officer's recruitment exam 2023 today. All those who appeared in the said exam can download their result by visiting the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.

SBI PO final result 2023 has been prepared on the basis of the performance of a candidate in all three stages of the recruitment process namely Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The link to the SBI PO result is available on sbi.co.in in PDF form. Candidates can download their results without typing their credentials on the login page.

SBI PO final result 2023: How to download?

Go to the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in

Click on the careers tab available on the homepage

Now, click on the SBI PO final result 2023 link

A PDF will appear on the screen

Check your roll number and save the result for future reference

This drive was being held to recruit 1673 posts of probationary officers in different departments of the organization. The results for the SBI PO Main exam were announced on March 10. The Group Exercise and Interview were conducted in April 2023. Candidates can directly check their results by scrolling down.

