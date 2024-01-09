RRC NWR Jaipur Recruitment 2024 notification released, Here's easy steps to apply online

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RRC NWR Jaipur Recruitment 2024 notification released

RRC NWR Jaipur Recruitment 2024 notification: North Western Railway (NWR) has released a notification for recruitment to the various apprentices in different departments. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online mode from tomorrow, January 10 onwards. The last date to apply is February 10, 2024. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 1,646 vacancies in different trades. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to apply online for RRC NWR Jaipur Recruitment 2023. A direct link to apply will be provided in this article, once it is activated.

How to apply online for RRC NWR Jaipur Recruitment 2024?

Visit the official website,rrcjaipur.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'RRC NWR Jaipur Recruitment 2023'

A window will appear on the screen

Register yourself first before proceeding to the online application form

Upload documents, make a payment of application fee

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Zone Wise Vacancy Details

DRM Office, Ajmer-402 posts

DRM Office, Bikaner -424 posts

DRM Office, Jaipur-488 posts

DRM Office, Jodhpur-67 posts

BTC Carriage, Ajmer - 113 posts

BTC LOCO, Ajmer-56 posts

Carriage Workshop, Bikaner -29 posts

Carriage Workshop, Jodhpur-67 posts

RRC NWR Jaipur Recruitment 2024 Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have passed the class 10th exam with 50% marks and hold a certificate from ITI in the relevant trade are eligible to submit applications.

Age Limit - The candidates belonging to the general category should not be born not earlier than February 11, 2000, and not later than February 10. For OBC, the candidate should not be earlier than February 11, 1997, and not later than February 10, 2009. (both dates inclusive). The candidates belonging to the SC / ST category should not born earlier than February 11, 1995, and not later than February 10, 2009. (both dates inclusive). Candidates are advised to go through the official website for more details.