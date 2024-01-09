Tuesday, January 09, 2024
     
  4. RRC NWR Jaipur Recruitment 2024 notification released, Here's easy steps to apply online

RRC NWR Jaipur Recruitment 2024 notification released, Here's easy steps to apply online

RRC NWR Jaipur Recruitment 2024 notification has been released by the North Western Railway (NWR). Candidates holding class 10th and ITI certificate in the relevant trade can submit applications online from tomorrow, January 10 onwards. Check eligibility, age limit, how to apply and more.

Updated on: January 09, 2024 19:20 IST
RRC NWR Jaipur Recruitment 2024 notification released
Image Source : FILE RRC NWR Jaipur Recruitment 2024 notification released

RRC NWR Jaipur Recruitment 2024 notification: North Western Railway (NWR) has released a notification for recruitment to the various apprentices in different departments. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online mode from tomorrow, January 10 onwards. The last date to apply is February 10, 2024. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 1,646 vacancies in different trades. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to apply online for RRC NWR Jaipur Recruitment 2023. A direct link to apply will be provided in this article, once it is activated. 

How to apply online for RRC NWR Jaipur Recruitment 2024?

  • Visit the official website,rrcjaipur.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'RRC NWR Jaipur Recruitment 2023'
  • A window will appear on the screen
  • Register yourself first before proceeding to the online application form
  • Upload documents, make a payment of application fee 
  • Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Zone Wise Vacancy Details

  • DRM Office, Ajmer-402 posts 
  • DRM Office, Bikaner -424 posts 
  • DRM Office, Jaipur-488 posts 
  • DRM Office, Jodhpur-67 posts
  • BTC Carriage, Ajmer - 113 posts 
  • BTC LOCO, Ajmer-56 posts
  •  Carriage Workshop, Bikaner -29 posts
  • Carriage Workshop, Jodhpur-67 posts

RRC NWR Jaipur Recruitment 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have passed the class 10th exam with 50% marks and hold a certificate from ITI in the relevant trade are eligible to submit applications. 

Age Limit - The candidates belonging to the general category should not be born not earlier than February 11, 2000, and not later than February 10. For OBC, the candidate should not be earlier than February 11, 1997, and not later than February 10, 2009. (both dates inclusive). The candidates belonging to the SC / ST category should not born earlier than February 11, 1995, and not later than February 10, 2009. (both dates inclusive). Candidates are advised to go through the official website for more details.

