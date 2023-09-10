REET Level 2 Result 2023 Declared at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV REET Level 2 Result 2023 declared

REET Level 2 Result 2023: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur has declared the result of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) Level 2 2023 on September 10, 2023. Candidates who took the REET Level 2 exam for Hindi, Punjabi and Sindhi paper can visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

REET Level 2 merit list includes roll number of successful candidates and cut-off marks. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification round. RSSB has conducted the REET Level 2 exam to determine the eligibility for teaching from classes 6th to 8th on February 25, 26, 27, 28 and March 1, 2023.

As per the reports, over 9.65 lakh candidates appeared for the REET Level 2 exam for classes 6th to 8th. A total of 48,000 vacancy posts is to be filled through the REET examination.

How to Check REET Level 2 Result 2023

Candidates are first required to visit the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the 'Result' tab located at the bottom of the homepage. It will redirect you to the next window where candidates will have to click on the link that reads, "Upper Primary School Teacher (L-2) 2022 (Hindi/ Punjabi/ Sindhi): Final Recommendation of Selected Candidates".

The merit list PDF consisting roll number of successful candidates and cut-off marks will appear on the screen. Aspirants can check their roll number in the merit list using ctrl+f shortcut key. At last download the result PDF and save it for further reference.

Direct Link: REET Level 2 Result 2023