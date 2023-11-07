RBI Assistant 2023 Prelims admit card released on rbi.org.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK RBI Assistant 2023 Prelims exam admit card download link available at the official website, rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant 2023 admit card: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit cards for the Assistant 2023 Post on its website. Candidates who applied for the RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023 can download their admit cards from the official website of RBI, rbi.org.in.

The facility to download the RBI Assistant 2023 admit card will be available from November 7 to 19. The candidates can check their exam venue, time, and other details on the admit cards. The call letters for the prelims exam can be downloaded by following the easy steps given below.

The board has also sent the intimation for downloading the call letters to the registered candidate's email and mobile numbers.

How to download RBI Assistant 2023 admit card?

Visit the official website of RBI, rbi.org.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'RBI Assistant 2023 admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, password, captcha and click on the 'submit' button

RBI Assistant 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download RBI Assistant 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

Instructions to follow

The candidates are required to affix a recent recognizable photograph on the call letter, preferably the same one provided during registration. Additionally, candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a photo identity proof as specified in the call letter, and a photocopy of the same photo identity proof in the original form.

Candidates are also advised to report to the examination centre one hour before the commencement of the exam. Candidates who report late will not be permitted to appear in the exam. The reporting time is scheduled before the commencement of the exam.

RBI Assistant 2023 Exam Pattern

RBI Assistant 2023 Prelims exam will be in a multiple-choice question format. The exam will be of 60 minutes but candidates are required to present at the venue for about 120 minutes to accommodate tasks like logging in and collecting call letters. The exam will be set in both English and Hindi Languages.