  OPSC Medical Officers Recruitment 2023: Registration deadline for 7276 posts in two days, apply at opsc.gov.in

OPSC Medical Officers Recruitment 2023: Registration deadline for 7276 posts in two days, apply at opsc.gov.in

Candidates willing to appear for the OPSC MO Recruitment 2023 can register online through the official website-- opsc.gov.in.

September 18, 2023
OPSC Medical Officers Recruitment 2023 registration ends soon

OPSC Recruitment 2023: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will close the registrations for recruitment of Medical Officers in Group-A (Junior Branch) tomorrow, September 19. Eligible and interested candidates willing to appear for the OPSC MO Recruitment 2023 can register online through the official website-- opsc.gov.in.

A total of 7,276 posts of Medical Officers in Group-A (Junior Branch) under Advt. No. 14 of 2023-24 is to be filled through this recruitment drive. The Commission will conduct the written examination for MO recruitment on October 8 in a single session, from 10 AM to 1 PM. 

OPSC Medical Officers Recruitment 2023: Dates

Registration starts: August 18, 2023

Registration closes: September 19, 2023
OPSC Medical Officers exam 2023: October 8, 2023

OPSC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Name of post: Medical Officers in Group-A (Junior Branch)
Number of posts: 7,276

OPSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have MBBS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognised by the Medical Council of India and the age of the candidate should be between 21 years to 38 years.

OPSC Medical Officers Vacancy 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the OPSC at opsc.gov.in
Step 2: Go to the recruitment page and click on the registration link
Step 3: Complete your registration and generate log in credentials
Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload documents
Step 5: Pay the exam fee and submit the form
Step 6: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link: OPSC Medical Officers Notification 2023

