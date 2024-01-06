NHB Recruitment 2024 exam: NTA extends registration date, check new dates, how to apply and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NHB Recruitment 2024 exam registration date extended

NHB Recruitment 2024 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration date for the National Horticulture Board (NHB) Recruitment Examination 2023. According to the official notice, The last date for submission of the online form and payment of online application fees has been extended till January 15, 2024. Earlier, the candidates were allowed to submit the application forms till January 5.

After the submission of application forms, the candidates will be able to edit their application forms between January 16 and 17. Earlier, the last date was between January 6 and 8. Candidates can make corrections to the details submitted by them in their application forms online through the correction window at exams.nta.ac.in during the period when the correction window is made live.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 44 vacancies for the post of deputy director and Senior Horticulture officer. Of these, 19 candidates will be recruited for the post of Deputy Director and 25 candidates will be selected for Senior Horticulture officer. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit online applications.

How to apply for NHB Recruitment 2024 exam?

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NHB

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NHB 2023-24 Registration'

It will redirect you to a new window

Now, you need to register yourself by clicking on the register button

After registration, login to your account by providing essential details

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. What is the last date for submission of NHB Recruitment 2024 exam application forms?

The last date for submission of NHB Recruitment 2024 exam application forms is January 15.

Q2. What is the last date for NHB Recruitment 2024 exam application correction?

Candidates can make changes in the details submitted by them in their application forms online between January 16 and 17.

Q3. How many vacancies will be recruited through NHB Recruitment 2024 exam?