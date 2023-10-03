Last day today to register for SSC Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Recruitment 2023 drive, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK online application window closing today, October 3 for SSC Grade C Stenographer Recruitment 2023

SSC Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Recruitment 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to close the registration window for recruitment to the various posts of stenographers C and D in diverse departments and ministries under the Government of India. Interested and eligible candidates who have yet not submitted their online applications can do so at the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

Earlier, the last date for submission of the application was scheduled for September 25 but later it was extended to October 3. The commission extended the last date of online registration after a few candidates were facing issues while filling out the application form. Hence, those who have yet not registered for Grade ‘C’ Stenographers

Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2018 & 2019 can do so at ssc.nic.in.

The official notice reads, 'As some difficulties in filling up of online application form have been reported to the Commission by the candidates, the Commission has decided to extend the last date for receipt of the online application form from 25.09.2023 to 03.10.2023. Therefore, the last date of receipt of the online application form for Grade ‘C’ Stenographers Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2018 & 2019 shall be 03.10.2023.

SSC Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Click on the 'login' available on the homepage

First, register yourself and then proceed to the SSC Grade C stenographer 2023 application

Upload required documents, make payment

Cross check filled in application details

Take a printout of the SSC Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Recruitment 2023 application form for future reference

SSC Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Recruitment 2023: List of documents